Sean Miller describes the emotions of reaching Sweet 16 as a First Four team

There was no guarantee Texas would hear its name called on Selection Sunday. Bracketologists placed the Longhorns inside the ‘Last Four In’ category, meaning a trip to the First Four would take place. Well, those projections came true, and Sean Miller took his team to Dayton. Before he could blink, Texas pulled off three wins in a week and was playing in the Sweet Sixteen.

Seeing teams from the First Four advance is nothing new in the NCAA Tournament. But still, it’s a great run put together by Texas after wondering if they would even be a part of the field. Miller described the emotions of making the Sweet Sixteen, explaining how far the team had come since an early trip to the islands.

“It feels really good to be a part of what we did,” Miller said. “That’s one thing that I would say. I remember being in Maui over Thanksgiving and having gone there a number of times, it’s an amazing trip and experience. Playing three games in three days on national television in this wonderful, beautiful place. We went there this year and I remember thinking on the trip, ‘God, nobody knows each other.’ It’s just the circumstances of being so new.

“That was our starting point but these guys kept working together. I think we definitely grew closer together. Obviously, getting to this round is not easy. I think it’s an accomplishment of itself.”

This was just the second time Texas had made it out of the first weekend since 2009. Rodney Terry guided the Longhorns to an Elite Eight as the interim head coach before getting the full-time job. However, Terry could not get back there.

Which is exactly why Miller is not taking any moral victories from the experience. He understands his job moving forward, needing to work at making sure this opportunity arises again.

“There’s no moral victory of ‘That’s okay.’ Because there’s no guarantee you’re coming back anytime soon,” Miller said. “Our goal, obviously, is to make that happen, to come back soon, and to build a program and a team that can get to this round and go beyond.”

Miller hopes to retain some of the same players for next season. Texas also brings in a recruiting class that ranks No. 12 per the Rivals Industry Team Rankings. And of course, plenty of imports will come via the NCAA transfer portal. A solid roster should make its way to the 40 Acres.