Sean Miller said his team isn’t making any progress in creating an identity follow his team following Texas‘ 85-71 loss to No. 21 Tennessee in Knoxville on Tuesday. The Longhorns dropped to 9-6 and 0-2 in conference play after the defeat.

He called out his team during the postgame press conference. He more than hinted that there will be some changes made to his team after Tuesday, which outlining exactly what he expects from his players moving forward.

“We have to establish that — I’m playing for the University of Texas. I play for Sean Miller. He’s the coach, what he says goes, this is how we do it,” Miller said. “I play for myself, I play for my teammates. Mostly, I’m caught up in the moment. Like I’m playing a game I love and I’m gonna play as fast and as hard as I can. If you can’t play with effort, it’s going to be very, very hard next couple months.

“I think you’ll see that our lineup has to change. I can’t keep playing with certain guys. We’re at that point, but we’re just going have to go. Whoever’s ready to play hard, we have to go with them because that’s going to be our best bet.”

Miller played 11 Longhorns during the loss to Texas, including nine with at least 12 minutes or more. Only three of those players scored 10 or more points, led by 20 points from Tramon Mark and 16 from Camden Heide.

Tennessee would go on to lead Texas by as many as 23 points during the contest, and led the Longhorns 48-33 at halftime. The second half was much more competitive, even seeing Texas outscore Tennessee 38-37 during the final 20 minute stretch. However, it would come much too late for the Longhorns.

Texas will look ahead in its schedule, but things won’t let up for the Longhorns over their next several contests. They’ll take on No. 13 Alabama up next on the road this Saturday before taking on Vanderbilt and Texas A&M over the next week and change.

They round out the month on the road for three of their last four matchups, including games at Kentucky, Auburn and Oklahoma. They’ll take on a ranked Georgia team at home on Jan. 24.

Tip-off between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide is set for 8 p.m. ET. ESPN will carry the national broadcast as Texas looks to win its first SEC game of the season in upset fashion.