Steve Sarkisian not ruling out Arch Manning returning to Texas in 2027

Could Arch Manning actually grace the field at Texas in 2027? Head coach Steve Sarkisian is not ruling out a return for the Heisman candidate quarterback.

Ahead of the 2025 season, there was speculation that Manning would start one season and then declare for the NFL Draft. Once that was no longer a reality, not many assumed he would play more than two years as a starter in college football.

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But Sarkisian alluded to Manning’s love of college football, NIL and wanting to develop as reason reasons why he could stay at Texas for an additional season. As of now, no decisions have been made, but Manning going pro after this upcoming fall is not a guarantee.

“You know, we haven’t had the discussion, but I will tell you, I would not be surprised,” Sarkisian said on Up and Adams. “I think Arch really loves college football, I really do. I think he loves the University of Texas, you know, he does pretty good through NIL, you know, he’s got some pretty good endorsements going right now, which is a credit to him. And obviously, the lineage of the last name and the brand of the University of Texas, all those things coming together, but again, on the same token, I won’t be surprised if he declares and decides to go to the draft.”

Could Arch Manning return to Texas in 2027?

Granted, if Manning leads Texas to a national title, this conversation might be moot. A stellar season for the signal caller could lead to him being the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft, something that’d be hard to pass up in favor of coming back to the Longhorns.

“But I think some of that is dependent upon, you know, how we play as a team this fall, how he plays individually, knock on wood, injury-free football, things like that,” Sarkisian said. “But again, that’s not our focus. Our focus is on getting ready for the season, getting ready for Texas State in Week 1, and then Ohio State, then UTSA, then Tennessee, so on and so forth.

“So we haven’t really had any dialog about it, but to your point, I wouldn’t be surprised. He loves college, and again, he’s got some pretty good NIL stuff going for himself right now.”

Texas and Manning open up the season against Texas State in Week 1. The game is set for September 5th at 3:30 p.m. ET.