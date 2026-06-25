Skip to main content
Join Now
Team Avatar
Texas
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
Inside Texas
+

Rivals Football Recruiting

Texafornia hits recruiting: Top California prospects heading to play for the Longhorns

adamgorney
Adam Gorney

National Reporter, rivals

@adamgorney6h2members liked this
Reporting for
Kasi Currie and Lucas Rhoa afi

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

More Texas Longhorns News