Texafornia hits recruiting: Top California prospects heading to play for the Longhorns

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING SEC trio stand out to 2028 Top-100 WR Bubba Brown
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Busy month for four-star DB Jalen Flowers with six college visits
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Top 100 2028 TE Tytan McNeal has had a busy summer
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Intel, predictions and fresh buzz on several top-100 prospects
More Texas Longhorns News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
California intel on top 2028 prospects: New frontrunners and contenders emerge after visits
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Favorites emerging for elite 2028 safety James Foster, and one team is surging early
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Prediction: LSU trending to flip 4-star SEC commit
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
After official visits, Florida and LSU are on the heels of Texas to flip No. 1 WR Easton Royal
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