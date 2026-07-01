Texas 5-star CB commit John Meredith expected to make over $1M as a freshman

Texas landed one of the nation’s top prospects when five-star cornerback John Meredith committed to the Longhorns. Now, the elite defensive back is also expected to receive one of the largest revenue-sharing packages in the 2027 recruiting class.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Meredith is projected to earn more than $1 million during his first year in Austin, with the potential for an even larger multi-year agreement. The reported deal underscores just how quickly the recruiting market has continued to escalate following another record-setting June.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

For Texas, it represents another major investment in one of the country’s premier defensive prospects. Nakos reported Meredith could ultimately sign a two-year agreement worth approximately $3 million with the Longhorns.

“I was told that deal could end up being $3 million over two years,” one general manager involved in Meredith’s recruitment told On3.

Moreover, Meredith recently committed to Texas over in-state rival Texas A&M, giving Steve Sarkisian another elite defensive building block. The Arlington (Texas) Trinity standout is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle and is widely viewed as one of the top cornerback prospects in recent years.

His reported package reflects a rapidly changing recruiting landscape. According to Nakos, Texas Tech five-star defensive line commit Jalen Brewster is also expected to earn roughly $1 million during his freshman season, while Ohio State EDGE commit David Jacobs and Florida offensive tackle commit Maxwell Hiller are among several other blue-chip recruits receiving lucrative multi-year agreements.

One Big Ten personnel executive told On3 that the market has continued to climb dramatically, particularly along the offensive line: “A guy who was making $200,000 last year is making $1 million this year, all because they just stink,” the source said. “I think people are going to get really burned.”

Alas, Meredith’s on-field talent helps explain why Texas was willing to make such a significant investment. During the Under Armour All-America festivities, On3 national scouting and rankings director Charles Power identified Meredith as the top cornerback in attendance after a dominant performance in coverage.

Power praised Meredith’s ability to locate the football, highlighted by an impressive interception on a deep pass, while also noting his ability to run stride-for-stride with elite receivers and quickly break on the football.

“Meredith’s combination of size and outstanding athleticism give him a prototypical physical skill set as an outside corner,” Power wrote after the event.

Meanwhile, Rivals also compared Meredith’s long-term ceiling to former Cincinnati star and current NFL standout Sauce Gardner. Evaluators cited his rare blend of size, length and athleticism, while noting Meredith is further along as a prospect at the same stage than Gardner was coming out of high school.

With a reported seven-figure freshman package and expectations as one of the nation’s elite defensive backs, Meredith arrives in Austin carrying both significant hype and significant investment as the Longhorns continue loading up for the future. It isn’t hard to see why.