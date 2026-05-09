Texas baseball commit Brody Bumila strikes out 20 in no hitter

The Attleboro (MA) Bishop Feehan High School baseball team needed a win on Friday in order to qualify for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) postseason and they got it via an all-time effort from Texas pitcher commit Brody Bumila.

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Bumila had his best game of the season, pitching a complete 7-inning no hitter and struck out a program-best 20 batters in a 5-1 win over Moses Brown. It was just the latest superb effort by the southpaw, as Bumila has made the case to being the country’s overall Athlete of the Year candidate for the 2025-26 season.

Absolute dominance from Brody Bumila tonight. He finishes up a complete game en route to a Feehan win



7 IP

0 ER

0 H

20 K’s⚡️@brodybumila | @ShooterHunt | @EbertBaseball | @TexasBaseball https://t.co/tV9ZeOeVHx pic.twitter.com/N5lyn9CFbK — Prep Baseball New England (@PBNewEngland) May 9, 2026

Back in mid-April, Bumila pitched four perfect innings in a 3-0 win over St. John’s. The victory is the first earned for Bumila on the season after the pitcher went four innings, allowed no hits, runs or walks, striking out nine on 54 pitches, with 35 going for strikes.

There’s been several impressive performances on the mound this season by Bumila for Bishop Feehan. Back in early April in a 6-5 loss to Hopkinton, Bumila returned to the mound for two innings of work and struck out all six batters he faced on 20 pitches. Per reporters on hand for the contest, Bumila reached up to 100 miles per hour on his pitches.

The left-handed pitcher committed to the University of Texas baseball back in October of 2024 and is expected to be a potential first round draft selection in this summer’s 2026 MLB Draft. Last season Bumila appeared in eight games for Bishop Feehan, batting .296 at the plate, driving in eight runs and two doubles.

Bumila pulled off a memorable Division I state championship performance (36 points, 20 rebounds), with the center having himself an explosive showing for Bishop Feehan as he led the Shamrocks to state semifinals victory over the Andover Golden Warriors, scoring an impressive 51 points and grabbing 22 rebounds. Bishop Feehan eventually won the Division I state title behind Bumila’s impressive run.

Below is the final stat line for Bumila through all five games of the MIAA Division I playoffs:

— 32 points, 14 rebounds vs. Acton-Boxborough

— 49 points, 23 rebounds vs. Needham

— 36 points, 21 rebounds vs. Bridgewater-Raynham

— 51 points, 22 rebounds vs. Andover

— 36 points, 20 rebounds vs. Central Catholic

Bumila’s scoring/rebounding average through five games: 40.8 points, 20 rebounds