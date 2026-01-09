Texas cornerback Kobe Black plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the news.

Across two seasons in Austin, the Waco native recorded 28 tackles and one interception. His interception against No. 3 Texas A&M sealed a 27-17 win over the Aggies in the Longhorns’ regular-season finale.

Prior to enrolling at Texas, Black was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 37 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 6-ranked CB in his class and the No. 7 overall player from the state of Texas, hailing from Connally.

NEW: Texas DB Kobe Black plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Black has totaled 28 tackles, 1 interception and 1 pass deflection over the last two seasons. https://t.co/KKyvpyyceC pic.twitter.com/vSxJavB7vV — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 9, 2026

Texas opened the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the Preseason Poll, but quickly lost that moniker following its season-opening 14-7 loss to reigning National Champion Ohio State. The Longhorns then won three games against non-Power Four competition and lost their SEC opener to Florida, which shuffled them out of the Rankings all together.

Following the Florida loss, however, Texas played like one of the best teams in the country down the stretch of the regular season. It won six of its seven final regular season games, with its one loss coming on the road at No. 5 Georgia. This earned the Longhorns a spot in the Citrus Bowl against No. 18 Michigan, which they won 41-27.

The program now looks towards Steve Sarkisian‘s sixth year at the helm. Across five seasons, Sark has led Texas to a 48-20 record and two College Football Playoff appearances.

Texas’ Transfer Portal departures

Kobe Black is now the 25th Texas player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.