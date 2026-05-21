Texas coach Steve Sarkisian takes swipe at in-state school while stressing importance of schedule strength

Steve Sarkisian took a shot at a school in Texas while stressing the importance of the strength of schedule. Per Anwar Richardson, the Texas Longhorns head coach said, “There’s a team in our state that plays in another conference that has a schedule that I would argue if I played with our twos and our threes, we could go undefeated, and they’ll probably make the CFP this year.”

Richardson said that Sarkisian made the comment after being asked by a fan at the Touchdown Club in Houston if there is any way to get the College Football Playoff Committee to factor in the strength of schedule in their decision-making.

This story is developing.