According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Texas defensive back Warren Roberson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Roberson spent three years in the program, contributing on defense and being a key part of the special teams unit. New avenues appear to be opening, as the Lone Star State native intends to leave Austin.

Roberson played in 25 games on the 40 Acres, 12 of which were during the 2025 season. Nineteen total tackles were recorded, as were two pass breakups. Not the most eye-popping numbers but the potential is certainly there.

Just look at his recruiting rankings. Roberson played high school football at Red Oak (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 275 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Despite already being in college football for three seasons, multiple years of eligibility remain. Texas redshirted Roberson during his true freshman campaign. As a result, Roberson just wrapped up his redshirt sophomore season. Two seasons remain for him, wherever the destination is.

“A guy that is starting to show up for us on the defensive side of the ball has been Warren Roberson,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Roberson during spring practice. “He’s had an impact for us on special teams here, but we’re starting to see the value of him on the defensive side of the ball.”

Texas going through defensive changes heading into 2026

The roster is not the only thing Texas will have looking different once the 2026 season begins. Sarkisian decided to make a move at defensive coordinator. Pete Kwiatkowski is out, turning to Will Muschamp instead. It’s a reunion between Texas and Muschamp after previously being a part of Mack Brown‘s staff.

As of now, Muschamp does not exactly know who he will be working with. Players still have plenty of time to enter their names in the portal. Texas is certainly working to get a few key guys on campus and eventually committed.

Unfortunately, Roberson does not project to be one of them. Certainly a name to watch during the process after a solid stint with the Longhorns.