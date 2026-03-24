Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed some major injury news on Tuesday for the Longhorns. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Kaliq Lockett and incoming freshman offensive tackle Kaden Scherer both underwent surgery recently.

Per Sarkisian, however, Lockett should be back in time for summer workouts. No timetable was given for Scherer.

As a freshman, Lockett hauled in five receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown in three games. Scherer is a three-star recruit out of Georgetown, Tex.

Steve Sarkisian says Kaliq Lockett and Kaden Scherer both recently underwent surgery. Sarkisian said Lockett should be back in time for summer workouts. — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) March 24, 2026

Texas opened the 2025 season as the No. 1-ranked team in the Preseason Poll, but quickly lost that label following its season-opening 14-7 loss to reigning National Champion Ohio State. The Longhorns then won three games against non-Power Four competition and lost their SEC opener to Florida, which shuffled them out of the Rankings all together.

Following the Florida loss, however, Texas played like one of the best teams in the country down the stretch of the regular season. It won six of its seven final regular season games, with its one loss coming on the road at No. 5 Georgia. This earned the Longhorns a spot in the Citrus Bowl against No. 18 Michigan, which they won 41-27.

Steve Sarkisian heading into sixth season of tenure at Texas

The program now looks towards Steve Sarkisian‘s sixth year at the helm. Across five seasons, Sark has led Texas to a 48-20 record and two College Football Playoff appearances.

“I am thankful that I got the opportunity to coach them this season, but also gives me a lot of hope into what 2026 is going to look like, because we have a really good football team,” Sarkisian said following the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan. “We have some more players that are going to join these guys that are going to be poised for a heck of a journey next year. It is a great way to end the season. I am very, very proud of our team.”

Unlike last season, the Longhorns will open the season against a non-Power Four program in Texas State. This will give them a chance to warm up prior to their Week 2 matchup against Ohio State, which they lost last season. Texas is projected to open the season in the top five of the Preseason AP Poll once again under Sarkisian.