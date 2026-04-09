Texas small forward Camden Heide plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony. A redshirt junior last season, Heide will have one year of collegiate eligibility wherever he lands.

A regular starter, having started 29 of the Longhorn’s 35 games in 2025-26, Heide is best known for draining the game-clinching 3-pointer in a 74-68 upset of No. 3-seeded Gonzaga in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament that sent the 11th-seeded Longhorns to the Sweet Sixteen last month.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Heide averaged 5.9 points on 49% shooting, including 45% from 3-point range, to go along with 2.7 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game in his lone season in Austin. He transferred from Purdue last offseason after playing in 75 combined games over two seasons with the Boilermakers, where he averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in West Lafayette, Indiana.

While not the most prolific scorer in Austin, Heide was one of the Longhorns’ more clutch shooters, especially during Texas’ surprise NCAA Tournament run from the First Four to the Sweet Sixteen.

Texas enjoyed a successful first season under head coach Sean Miller, which resulted in the Longhorns’ first appearance in the Sweet Sixteen since 2023. Miller has reached the Sweet Sixteen nine times and the Elite Eight four times as a head coach, but has never broken through to the Final Four.

Heide signed with Purdue as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Wayzata (Minneapolis, Minn.) High, where he was ranked as the No. 4 player in Minnesota, the No. 33 small forward in the class and the No. 131 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted composite of all three major recruiting media services.

Heide is the third member of the Horns’ 2025-26 roster to enter the portal Thursday, joining junior guard Simeon Wilcher and junior forward Nic Codie.

Texas’ Nick Codie, Simeon Wilcher enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Thursday was a difficult day for the Longhorns with three members of last year’s Sweet Sixteen squad hitting the transfer portal.

Codie stuck with the program through the regime change from head coach Rodney Terry to Sean Miller, and appeared in 43 total games at Texas, averaging 3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists. The Dallas native’s best game in a Longhorn jersey came in Texas‘ Round of 32 victory over Gonzaga, in which he scored a season-high 12 points with four rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wilcher made 25 appearances and one start for the Longhorns this past season. He averaged 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18.6 minutes per game. He shot 36.6% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc. Wilcher transferred to Texas last offseason after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at St. John’s. While with the Red Storm, Wilcher amassed 64 appearances and 27 starts.

— On3’s Grant Grubbs and Daniel Hager contributed to this report.