Texas sophomore forward Nic Codie has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news.

Codie had spent both of his collegiate seasons at Texas. He remained with the program through the regime change from head coach Rodney Terry to Sean Miller, but will be seeking another program after 43 games with Texas. In that span, Codie averaged 3.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.

The Dallas native’s best game in a Longhorn jersey came in Texas‘ Round of 32 victory over Gonzaga, in which he scored a season-high 12 points with four rebounds.

NEW: Texas forward Nic Codie has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Codi averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/cBi1NAb85e pic.twitter.com/UXuJFxlQNy — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 9, 2026

Texas enjoyed a successful first season under head coach Sean Miller, which resulted in the Longhorns’ first appearance in the Sweet Sixteen since 2023. Miller has reached the Sweet Sixteen nine times and the Elite Eight four times as a head coach, but has never broken through to the Final Four.

“I think it feels really good to be a part of what we did,” Miller said following the Sweet Sixteen loss to Purdue. “I think we definitely grew closer together, and obviously getting to this round is not easy. I think it’s an accomplishment of itself. You know, the one thing once you get here, though, there’s no moral victory of that’s okay, because there’s no guarantee you’re coming back any time soon.

“Our goal is to obviously make that happen, to come back soon and build a program and a team that can get to this round and go beyond, but you have to take steps to do it. I thought this year and what our team accomplished was a real necessary step for a bright future.”

Although Texas certainly does have a bright future under Miller, Nic Codie will be headed elsewhere. He will always be remembered by Texas faithful for his big game against the Bulldogs in the Round of 32.