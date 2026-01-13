Texas true freshman offensive tackle Nick Brooks plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Brooks will have three years of collegiate elibility remaining.

The massive 6-foot-7 and 350-pound Brooks appeared in five games with three starts this past season with the Longhorns. Brooks signed with Texas as a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle out of Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), where he was rated as the No. 24 offensive tackle in the class, the No. 45 player from Georgia and the No. 335 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Brooks decision to enter the transfer portal come as Texas is being mentioned among the top two contenders to secure the services of Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Seaton, a former Five-Star Plus+ 2024 recruit, entered the portal Monday and immediately became the top uncommitted transfer and a Top 5 overall portaler in the 2026 class.

Brooks made his collegiate debut earlier this season against Sam Houston with a spot appearance at left guard against Florida before earning starts against Oklahoma, Kentucky and Mississippi State. The massive true freshman struggled at times as a freshman, committing four penalties with a pass blocking grade of 17.1 and a run blocking grade of 46.5 across 221 total snaps.

Brooks is the 25th Texas player, and fifth offensive lineman, to enter the transfer portal since it opened Jan. 2nd, joining interior offensive linemen Daniel Cruz, Nate Kibble, Connor Stroh, and Neto Umeozulu. The Longhorns are undergoing an offseason roster overhaul with a heightened focus on the portal, with Texas already adding 13 transfers, highlighted by five-star receiver Cam Coleman (Auburn) and four-star running backs Ralek Brown (Arizona State) and Hollywood Smoothers (NC State), a late flip from Alabama.

