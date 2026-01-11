Texas gets first SEC win under Sean Miller, upsets No. 13 Alabama

Sean Miller could not have asked for a worse start to his tenure against SEC teams than the two-game stretch Texas put together. An overtime loss to Mississippi State stung before getting blown out by Tennessee in Knoxville. And the schedule did not slow down on Saturday, heading to Tuscaloosa to face a 13th-ranked Alabama.

Texas entered Coleman Coliseum as massive underdogs but will walk out winners. Miller willed his team to an upset over Alabama, earning his first conference win as the UT head coach. He will be hoping it’s the beginning of a turnaround in Austin.

From the start, Texas got to play the game they wanted. A nice shooting surge in the first half helped build a lead, before holding through multiple difficult stretches in the final 20 minutes. Officiating became a storyline down the stretch as both Miller and Nate Oats were appealing plays, looking to steal points for their respective teams. But the Longhorns did just enough to survive, 92-88.

Nobody will get a bigger pat on the back than Jordan Pope. His 28 points on eight of 17 shooting carried at times, especially his six three-pointers. Making all six of his free throw attempts, including the two game-winning ones, turned out to be massive for Texas down the stretch.

Two other Horns were in double figures. Dailyn Swaim and Tramon Mark both finished with 18 points, with the former adding eight rebounds. Borderline heroic performances after Miller heavily challenged his team’s effort on Rocky Top.

Now, the next week becomes another chance for Texas to put together some results. A potentially top-10 Vanderbilt comes to Austin mid-week, before hosting Texas A&M for the first Lone Star Showdown of the year. Miller will want to build off the Alabama win, hoping to find another one or two over the next seven days.

The vibe is going to be a whole lot different in Tuscaloosa over the next few days. Oats is not going to be all too happy with his players. Mainly Alabama’s top two guards, Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway. Neither one of them put together an offensive performance worthy of a win, making a combined one three-pointer between them.

Rebounding has been a major issue for Alabama all season. Once again, the opponent won the glass battle — Texas had 10 more rebounds. It’ll be back to the drawing board for a team expecting to contend for the SEC title.