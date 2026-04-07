Texas guard Jordan Lee enters NCAA transfer portal

Texas guard Jordan Lee has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Talia Goodman. Lee spent two seasons on the 40 Acres after committing to the Longhorns out of high school. She found a ton of success under head coach Vic Schaefer. Other programs will now have the opportunity to add Lee to their own roster.

Lee was a major contributor for Texas this past season, one where they made the Final Four. She played in and started all 30 games, while putting up big-time numbers. Her 13.2 points per game were good enough for second on the team. Only Madison Booker‘s 18.9 bested Lee. But you can add an average of 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists to the stat sheet.

Team-wise, Lee was part of two Final Four runs. Texas thought they had something different this past season before facing UCLA down in Phoenix. Goals of winning the national championship certainly were there, something Schafer has yet to do in Austin. Lee certainly believed they were capable of doing so and explained the differences between this year’s team and the previous run in 2025.

“It started with Coach Schaefer, what he did in building our roster in the off-season,” Lee said ahead of the Final Four. “If you look at some of the losses we had last year, some things we wanted to build off of and improve, along with the work ethic of Rori, Maddy, the rest of our team, just did a great job, and really taking advantage of the opportunities we had in the summer to work out together, build cohesion as a group, improve on some of those weaknesses. That’s been our mindset since.”

Unfortunately, Texas fell short of the ultimate prize. UCLA went on to win Friday night before beating South Carolina in the national championship game two days later.

Lee now looks to get a fresh start on her career. You have to imagine somebody with her level of production at a program like Texas will attract a ton of interest. Certainly one of the biggest names available at this point.

Stockton (CA) St. Mary’s is where Lee played her high school basketball. She went through the recruiting process as one of the highest-rated players in the 2024 class. Texas was able to pull Lee to the Lone Star State in what was a massive victory for Schaefer at the time.