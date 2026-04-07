Texas jumps in the mix with offer to Five-Star Plus+ WR Monshun Sales

Indianapolis Lawrence North Five-Star Plus+ wide receiver Monshun Sales is the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the 2027 cycle. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder is working towards making his college decision and a quartet of schools currently sit atop his list.

Back in February, Sales named Alabama, Indiana, Ohio State and Miami as his top four. Could a new program slither its way into the discussion? That remains to be seen, but Texas is giving it a shot.

On Monday evening, Sales announced an offer from the Longhorns:

Texas already owns a commitment from New Orleans Brother Martin five-star WR Easton Royal, the No. 2 WR in the 2027 cycle. Receivers coach Chris Jackson would love to help the Longhorns work their way up Sales’ list and potentially ink an elite pass-catching duo.

Royal headlines a Texas class that currently ranks No. 12 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The SEC program has been seriously involved in numerous blue-chip receiver recruitments in the Steve Sarkisian era. Five-star Kaliq Lockett, four-star Jaime Ffrench and four-star Ryan Wingo are among the elite receivers that have chosen Texas the last few cycles.

Sales, the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle, is currently trending to Alabama, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Multiple picks have been logged in favor of the Crimson Tide bringing the Alabama native back to the Yellowhammer State from Indianapolis.

He’s locked in official visits to all four top schools. Indiana is up first later this month on April 24 and will be followed by Bama (May 29), Ohio State (June 12) and Miami (June 19).

It remains to be seen when Sales will set a commitment date, but Texas has officially thrown its hat in the ring for the nation’s top wideout.

Scout’s Take on Monshun Sales

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously wrote this of Sales as a prospect:

“Monshun Sales touts arguably the highest upside of any wide receiver prospect in the 2027 cycle. He’s a freaky athlete with sub-22.0 second speed in the 200 meters at 6-foot-4.5, 205 pounds. Sales is a vapor trail on Friday nights, showing the ability to take the top off defenses, by way of blistering man coverage on vertical routes. His ball skills have continued to improve, as he showed the ability to make adjustments and win in contested catch situations as a junior. We also like that Sales shows physicality at safety, working as a two-way player at Indianapolis Lawrence North.”