According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, the Texas Longhorns have landed a commitment from linebacker Rasheem Biles out of the NCAA transfer portal. Biles spent the last two seasons with the Pitt Panthers, turning into an All-ACC player. Steve Sarkisian and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp now take over his talents, hoping it translates in the SEC.

Linebacker has been a position of importance for Texas in the transfer portal this offseason. There has been plenty of turnover there, both due to the 2026 NFL Draft and guys leaving for other schools. Somebody with the ability to bring an immediate impact was needed in Austin, and Biles is the guy.

Biles played in 10 games last season for Pitt, starting in nine of them. A total of 101 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, and 4.5 interceptions proved to be good enough for second-team All-ACC honors. You can add in two interceptions (both of which were returned for touchdowns), six passes defended, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Basically, Biles was all over the field this past year.

If those stats were not enough, the On3 Industry Transfer Portal rankings believe one of the very best is heading to Texas. Biles is a four-star prospect and the No. 16 overall player to enter this cycle. Nobody is ranked higher when it comes to the linebacker position, either.

Plenty of other schools were interested in Biles’ commitment during the transfer process. The likes of Colorado, Miami, Michigan, and Ohio State were a part of the discussion at one point. Instead, Texas found a way to get this one over the finish line.

The Longhorns are coming off a disappointing season, going 9-3 and missing the College Football Playoff. Sarkisian is working to retool the roster so the same fate is not shared at the conclusion of the 2026 season. Plenty of work remains but snagging somebody like Biles is a massive step in the right direction.

Texas will open the ’26 campaign on Sept. 5 vs. Texas State, where you can assume it will be debut day for Biles. One week later will grab all the attention, though, as Ohio State comes to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2006.

