Texas 2027 Class Breakdown: Longhorns have top-five haul after massive summer

Steve Sarkisian and Co. are pushing to bring another top-five recruiting class to Austin next year.

Texas has had its hands in myriad high-profile recruitments this cycle and it has often times come out with a commitment. That’s been especially true this summer.

The Longhorns landed 11 commitments in June, eight of which were of the blue-chip variety. It has already added two more in July. With 22 total commits in the mix, the class now ranks fifth nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

In what was the biggest recruiting victory of the summer, Texas beat Texas A&M for Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith, the cycle’s No. 2 overall prospect. He headlines what’s arguably the best defensive back haul in the nation.

Five-Star Plus+ wide receiver Easton Royal, the No. 1 WR overall, has been in the class since the end of November, and while LSU and Florida have tired their hardest to flip him away, he remains in the Texas class coming out of official visit season.

The Fourth of July brought some fireworks as five-star interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara locked in with the Longhorns over Oregon and others. The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder is the No. 4 IOL in the nation.

Two other top-100 recruits are in the mix: four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie and four-star tight end Brock Williams. There’s also an additional 10 blue-chippers that have their sights set on The Forty Acres.

The class also ranks second in the SEC, behind only A&M. Below is a look at the 2027 Texas recruiting haul, as of July 9:

Texas Commitments by Position

Quarterback

Three-star Ty Knutson, No. 593 NATL. (No. 35 QB)

Running Back

Four-star Noah Roberts, No. 263 NATL. (No. 17 RB)

Wide Receiver

Five-Star Plus+ Easton Royal, No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 WR)

Four-star Briceson Thrower, No. 312 NATL. (No. 47 WR)

Three-star Kyron Brown, No. 838 NATL. (No. 111 WR)

Tight End

Four-star Brock Williams, No. 82 NATL. (No. 4 TE)

Three-star JT Geraci, No. 600 NATL. (No. 31 TE)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Five-star Ismael Camara, No. 29 NATL. (No. 4 IOL)

Three-star Keyon Hemphill-Woods, No. 482 NATL. (No. 35 IOL)

Three-star Lucas Rhoa, No. 615 NATL. (No. 46 IOL)

Three-star Jackson Cook, No. 966 NATL. (No. 76 IOL)

Offensive Tackle

Four-star Brian Swanson, No. 217 NATL. (No. 17 OT)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star Kasi Currie, No. 63 NATL. (No. 5 DL)

Four-star Tyler Alexander, No. 382 NATL. (No. 42 DL)

Three-star Jason Johnson, No. 435 NATL. (No. 48 DL)

EDGE

Four-star JaBarrius Garror, No. 109 NATL. (No. 12 EDGE)

Four-star Cameron Hall, No. 111 NATL. (No. 13 EDGE)

Four-star Derwin Fields, No. 221 NATL. (No. 24 EDGE)

Cornerback

Five-Star Plus+ John Meredith, No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 CB)

Four-star Brandon Sherrard, No. 157 NATL. (No. 21 CB)

Four-star Montre Jackson, No. 209 NATL. (No. 25 CB)

Safety

Four-star Junior Tu’upo, No. 255 NATL. (No. 22 S)