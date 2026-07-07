Texas Longhorns SS commit Grady Emerson draws comparison to Royals star Bobby Witt Jr.

Jim Schlossnagle has one of the best players in the country committed to play at Texas. In fact, he might be the best player. Grady Emerson, a shortstop out of Fort Worth Christian (TX), might not even make his way to the 40 Acres. MLB teams are going to be fighting for his signature on Saturday at the 2026 MLB Draft, hoping to find the league’s next great player.

To explain how good a prospect Emerson is, a comparison was recently thrown out by MLB Pipeline. This is not a light one either, as Emerson resembles Bobby Witt Jr. A current star for the Kansas City Royals, MLB Pipeline explained how there is a lot more than just on-field similarity between Emerson and Witt.

“The parallels and similarities abound between Emerson and Witt,” they said. “They each hail from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area, they share a position and they have similar skillsets. Both have been mentored by former MLB outfielder and current Fort Worth Christian coach Rusty Greer. And Emerson has met with Witt and considers him a mentor, as well.”

Emerson’s overall prospect grade, per Pipeline, comes in at 65. Of the five traits available, all of them are considered 55-grade or better. His hitting ability is the highest at 65, followed by a couple of defensive aspects of baseball, fielding and arm, at 60. Exactly the qualities Witt excels with right now.

Despite UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky being a popular pick for No. 1 overall in mock drafts, Emerson is actually Pipeline’s top player. Cholowsky follows at No. 2. It’s just a matter of what the Chicago White Sox want to do when Rob Manfred puts them on the clock. If the White Sox were to read the Pipeline scouting report, explaining his ranking, a familiar name would pop up again.

“Scouts have a difficult time finding any flaws in Emerson’s game, with one noting the worst thing he can say about him is that he’s not Bobby Witt Jr. Like Witt, Emerson is a rangy prep shortstop from the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex with all-around tools, even if his aren’t quite as loud.”

More likely than not, Schlossnagle will not get Emerson on campus. A similar fate Red River rivals Oklahoma experienced after gaining a commitment from Witt back in the day. If nothing else, it speaks to Schlossnagle’s ability to attract elite-level talent to the Longhorns.