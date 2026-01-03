Texas offensive lineman Nate Kibble is entering the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Kibble has spent the past two seasons with the Longhorns.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound offensive lineman has had a relatively limited impact during those two years on campus. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2024 after failing to see game action.

This season, Nate Kibble saw time in three games. He played against San Jose State, Sam Houston and Arkansas, serving mostly in a reserve role on the offensive line.

Prior to enrolling at Texas, Nate Kibble was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 482 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 42 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 79 overall player from the state of Texas, hailing from Humble (TX) Atascocita.

In high school, Kibble was a three-time all-district honoree and a four-year starter for the varsity squad. He racked up more than 40 pancake blocks, according to his Texas bio.

Nate Kibble one of multiple linemen to enter

While Nate Kibble is entering the portal out of Texas, he’s not the only Longhorns lineman to do so. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Texas defensive lineman Lavon Johnson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Johnson came to Austin via the Maryland Terrapins, only spending one season with the Longhorns. New destinations await as Johnson looks for his third school in as many years.

Johnson was a much-needed piece for Texas out of last season’s portal cycle. Defensive tackles were running thin inside the program after losing multiple to the NFL. A solid role was carved out for Johnson in Pete Kwiatkowski‘s unit.

Johnson played high school football at Allentown (PA) Cheshire Academy, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,303 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.