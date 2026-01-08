Texas receiver Jaime Ffrench has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He does so after spending just one season with the Longhorns.

Ffrench is a former superstar recruit. He was a Top 100 prospect out of high school, projected to make an early impact at the next level.

That didn’t quite materialize, at least in 2025. Ffrench saw action in just four games as a true freshman, recording one catch for six yards. The good news is that by playing in only four games, he was eligible for a redshirt and thus will remain with four years of eligibility at his next stop.

Prior to enrolling at Texas, Ffrench was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 59 overall recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 9 wide receiver in the class and the No. 8 overall player in the state of Florida, hailing from Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin.

While in high school, Ffrench earned an invite to and played in the Navy All-American Bowl. He was named to the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union’s All-First Coach Team as a senior.

Ffrench logged 149 receptions for 2,655 yards and 23 touchdowns during his time in high school. He caught 35 passes for 621 yards and two touchdowns as a senior.

Another Texas player joining Jaime Ffrench

Ffrench isn’t the only player to potentially enter the transfer portal out of Texas on Thursday. Texas EDGE rusher Zina Umeozulu also plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

Umeozulu, who appeared in just one game redshirted in 2024, played in 10 games this season. The Allen, TX native boasts 13 career tackles and two sacks. His brothers, Neto and Ziky, were also on Texas‘ roster this season. Neto has announced his intention to enter the Portal, while Ziky’s intentions currently remain unknown.

Prior to enrolling at Texas, Umeozulu was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 161 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 21-ranked EDGE in his class and the No. 26 overall player from the state of Texas, hailing from Allen.

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.