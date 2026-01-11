Texas running back Christian Clark is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Hank South of Horns247. Clark spent the past two seasons with the Longhorns.

Clark did not play as a true freshman in 2024. He suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp that prevented him from seeing the field.

He began to make more of an impact during the 2025 campaign. Christian Clark ran 55 times for 236 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 57 yards.

That type of showing could help him gain interest of programs in need of help at running back. He’s certainly got the skill set to be a major contributor somewhere.

Prior to enrolling at Texas, Christian Clark was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 333 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 23 running back and the No. 6 overall player in the state of Arizona, hailing from Phoenix (AZ) Mountain Pointe.

In high school, Clark racked up 1,890 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns in his three-year varsity career. He was named to the 6A All-Region team in 2023.

Christian Clark news comes after an addition

The Christian Clark news on Sunday afternoon comes after a transfer portal flip that favored Texas. NC State transfer running back Hollywood Smothers has flipped his commitment to Texas, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He was previously committed to Alabama out of the transfer portal.

Smothers announced his commitment to Alabama Jan. 5 as the Crimson Tide look to bolster their running back room. He’s coming off a strong season at NC State as a redshirt sophomore. Across 11 games, he totaled 939 rushing yards and six touchdowns while adding 37 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown in the passing game.

A former Oklahoma transfer, Smothers is currently the No. 27 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He also checks in as the No. 2-ranked running back to hit the open market so far this cycle.

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.