Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Wisner’s agent Grayson Sheena of AiC.Sports confirmed the decision to Nakos.

Wisner has spent the past three seasons at Texas, where he’s rushed for 1,734 yards on 369 carries, averaging 45.6 yards per game, with 20 starts in 38 career games in Austin. He’s also caught 66 passes for 457 yards and two more scores.

After appearing mostly on special teams as a freshman, Wisner broke out over the past two seasons as the Longhorns’ leading rusher, posting 357 carries for 1,661 yards, averaging 69.2 per game and 4.7 per rush, with eight touchdowns along with all of his receiving production.

Following a breakout sophomore season where he earned a place on the All-SEC third-team with 1,375 yards from scrimmage, including 1,064 rushing yards and six total touchdowns, Wisner struggled through a difficult junior season this past year. Appearing in nine games, Wisner managed just 597 rushing yards and three scores on the ground in 2025.

A native of Glenn Heights (Texas), Wisner played his high school football at DeSoto, where he was a Top-450 overall recruit as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He also rated as the No. 30 RB in the class and just inside the Top-75 of players that year coming out of the state of Texas. That’s according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

This transfer news comes as Texas is preparing to play Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve. With Wisner’s departure, the Longhorns lose their top two running backs from this fall after CJ Baxter also revealed plans to enter back on December 8th. Those, along with the others so far, will then become official once the one-time portal window opens on Jan. 2nd.

Wisner has been a key part of the offense the last two seasons for Texas. He, however, will be spending his final season of eligibility elsewhere, with him intending to be in once the two-week portal window opens on January 2nd.

