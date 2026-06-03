Texas Tech transfer INF Linkin Garcia commits to Texas

Texas is continuing to make moves in the transfer portal. The Longhorns have now added one of the top infielders available.

Former Texas Tech infielder Linkin Garcia has committed to Texas after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Garcia emerged as one of the most sought-after players on the market following a breakout freshman campaign in Lubbock and now heads to Austin as a major addition for Jim Schlossnagle’s roster.

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Garcia was one of the first notable names to enter the portal when it officially opened on June 2. His departure represented a significant loss for Texas Tech after he earned Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors during the 2026 season.

The 6-foot-5, 218-pound infielder started all 55 games for the Red Raiders as a freshman. Garcia split time between shortstop and third base, making 30 starts at shortstop and 25 more at third while quickly becoming one of the most productive hitters in the lineup.

At the plate, Garcia hit .338 with four home runs and 59 RBI. His RBI total ranked third on the team, while his 21 doubles tied for the Big 12 lead. He also showcased versatility defensively, giving Texas another valuable option across the infield heading into next season.

Moreover, Garcia’s addition comes as Texas continues to aggressively attack the transfer portal after another successful season. The Longhorns have already been linked to several of the nation’s top available players, including Samford outfielder Jake Souders and Notre Dame standout Bino Watters.

Souders emerged as one of the top mid-major hitters in the country during the 2026 campaign. He earned First-Team All-SoCon honors after batting .356 with 11 home runs and 46 RBI while posting a 1.006 OPS. Multiple SEC and Big 12 programs have also been involved in his recruitment.

Meanwhile, Watters is viewed as one of the premier outfielders available after a First-Team All-ACC season at Notre Dame. The sophomore hit .362 with 10 home runs and a 1.057 OPS while earning recognition as one of the conference’s top players.

Alas, Garcia’s commitment gives Texas an immediate impact piece and another proven bat for the 2027 season. With experience on the left side of the infield and a productive freshman season already under his belt, he projects as a key contributor as the Longhorns continue rebuilding their roster through the portal.

For Texas Tech, Garcia’s departure marks the loss of one of the program’s most promising young players after just one season in Lubbock.