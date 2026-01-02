Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Livingstone just wrapped up his second season with the program and saw an increased role in 2025. Now, the goal appears to be finding a new home for the 2026 campaign.

Livingstone played in all 12 regular season games for Texas, hauling in 25 receptions for 491 yards and six touchdowns. This comes a year after only getting onto the field on four occasions and not putting up any stats. He and Arch Manning built a solid connection, especially when it came to finding the end zone.

Two touchdowns were recorded in one game on a couple of occasions. The first came in a nonconference showdown vs. San Jose State, a game where Texas struggled at times. However, the other one was in the massive comeback victory over Mississippi State. Every single point was needed in Starkville and Livingstone helped put two touchdowns on the board.

From an eligibility standpoint, three years should remain for Livingston. His official Texas roster profile labeled him as a redshirt freshman. Only playing in four games in ’24 allowed him to maintain a season. The NFL Draft is a possibility after this upcoming year but if he wants to remain in college for a while, the possibility is certainly there.

Livingstone played high school football at Lucas (TX) Lovejoy, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 342 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Texas wide receiver room taking different shape after 2025 season

Wide receiver was a group head coach Steve Sarkisian could be excited about heading into 2025 despite having some unknowns. Flash forward a few months and the group might look completely different the next time the Longhorns are out there. Livingstone is not the first guy to leave the program.

DeAndre Moore will be a three-and-done player in Austin but not for the NFL Draft. Moore did not have the statistical season he might have expected. But he is hoping to find success elsewhere by entering the transfer portal himself.

Manning returns at quarterback and will have at least a couple of new faces to throw to in the ’26 opener vs. Texas State. Another interesting storyline to follow on the 40 Acres as the offseason continues to roll on.