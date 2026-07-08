Von Miller posts photo of himself in Dallas Cowboys jersey

It seems like Von Miller wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2026. On Wednesday, the two-time Super Bowl champion pass rusher posted a photo of himself in a Cowboys jersey with the “Shhh” emoji on Instagram.

Earlier in the week, RJ Ochoa of SB Nation spoke to Miller, who said he would love to play for the Cowboys. “I grew up here in Dallas,” Miller said. “I’ve always had a special place in my heart for the Dallas Cowboys. If I played for the Dallas Cowboys this year, I [would] only have to drive 20 minutes to work. This would be the first time that my mom and dad don’t have to fly to every single game. My mom has been to every single game that I’ve ever played in, and she’ll be able to drive to all the home games, and you know, I got so many family members here. My kids are here. My family is here; [my] girlfriend is here. Everybody’s here. It’d just be easy to work it out, so you never really know.

Von Miller posted a picture of himself in a Cowboys jersey on IG pic.twitter.com/VdCRDZQTps — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 8, 2026

“You know we talked about that magnetic field in College Station [when Miller played at Texas A&M]. Maybe the magnetic field here in Dallas will get me there. So I would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys, and it’d be amazing.”

Von Miller would provide more pass-rushing depth for the Cowboys

Miller signed with the Washington Commanders last year and registered 26 tackles, six tackles for loss, and nine sacks in 17 games with three starts. From 2022 to 2024, Miller was a member of the Buffalo Bills and tallied 14 sacks in 36 games.

In 2011, the Denver Broncos selected Miller No. 2 overall in the draft. He played for the Broncos in nearly 11 seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times, named to the All-Pro Team seven times, helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl in 2015, and was named Super Bowl MVP.

In November 2021, Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. He played in eight regular-season games and notched five sacks. Miller then played in four playoff games and helped the team win the Super Bowl.

Adding Miller would give the Cowboys more depth in the pass-rushing department. Dallas traded Micah Parsons before the start of the 2025 season, which led to Jadeveon Clowney leading the team with 8.5 sacks. During the offseason, the Cowboys acquired Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers. In 106 career games, Gary has recorded 46.5 sacks.