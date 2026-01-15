Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani has signed to transfer to Texas out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. As a redshirt sophomore this past season with the Demon Deacons, Siani will have two years of eligibility left in Austin.

Siani, the No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2026 portal class and the 24th-ranked player overall per the On3 Transfer Portal Player Ranking, joins the Longhorns’ roster rebuild with 24 career starts under his belt, including all 13 games at left tackle this past season in Winston-Salem. Siani also provides versatility having started at right tackle for the first five games of the 2024 season before sliding over to left tackle to close out the season.

The 6-foot-6, 302-pound Siani logged a total of 853 snaps on the left side this past season, finishing the year with a run blocking grade of 66.8 to go along with a pass blocking grade of 80.7, according to Pro Football Focus. He also didn’t allow a single sack in 2025.

Siani is the 15th transfer to commit to the Longhorns and third offensive lineman to join Texas through the portal this offseason, following former Texas A&M offensive tackle Jonte Newman on Wednesday, and former Oregon Sate interior lineman Dylan Sikorski, who committed on Jan. 9. The ‘Horns are still in the mix for former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, a former Five-Star Plus+ prospect in 2024 who is the No. 1 uncommitted player currently in the transfer portal, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Player Ranking.

Siani originally signed with Temple as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Wyoming Seminary Upper School (Kingston, Pa.), where he was ranked as the No. 35 player from Pennsylvania, the No. 147 offensive tackle and the No. 2,009 player overall in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Texas A&M transfer OL Jonte Newman commits to Texas

Texas A&M transfer offensive tackle Jonte Newman committed to Texas on Wednesday, On3 learned. He just wrapped up his true freshman season with the Aggies.

Newman played high school football at Bridgeland (Cypress, TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 319 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

As a transfer, Newman ranks as the No. 161 overall player and No. 11 offensive tackle this portal cycle according to On3. Texas has now added seven of the top 200 transfer portal players this offseason.