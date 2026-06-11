Brendan Sorsby attorney sends warning to Big 12 following letter from Texas Attorney General

Famed antitrust attorney and noted NCAA nemesis Jeffrey Kessler, who successfully won a temporary injunction for Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby on Monday, sent a letter to Big 12 Conference officials Thursday detailing potential legal action if the league opts to sanction the Red Raiders program.

Kessler’s letter also requested the league preserve all documents related to any potential sanctions, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton‘s office also sent a similar letter to Big 12 officials earlier Thursday threatening a $200 million-plus lawsuit if the league elects to punish Texas Tech for its ongoing support of Sorsby following Monday’s injunction ruling.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Jeffrey Kessler, Brendan Sorsby’s attorney, has also sent a letter to the Big 12. Comes in the wake of Texas AG letter.



"A boycott of Texas Tech or of Mr. Sorsby would be a per se violation of antitrust laws and expose the Big 12 and each of its boycotting members to… https://t.co/jPc4uAixce pic.twitter.com/axhtiOZqSZ — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) June 11, 2026

Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction Monday, rolling back the NCAA’s decision to issue a permanent eligibility ban against the Texas Tech quarterback for past gambling activities. The 22-year-old Sorsby has admitted to placing thousands of bets totaling more than $90,000 over a four-year period between 2022-26, including more than 40 wagers on Indiana football games in 2022 when he was a freshman reserve with the Hoosiers.

Monday’s ruling set off a firestorm of visceral reactions from across the college football landscape, especially within the Big 12. Multiple conference athletic directors have since voiced their concern with the prospect of Texas Tech fielding a player that has admitted to betting on his own team, considered a cardinal sin throughout sports. A majority of Big 12 ADs echoed those sentiments during a scheduled conference call Tuesday, with some even reportedly pressuring the league to take potential action.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark revealed a similar position was present during Thursday’s previously scheduled executive board meeting: “Sentiment among the Executive Board was no different from what we heard from the ADs earlier this week,” Yormark wrote.

Big 12 bylaw 3.6 allows the conference to sanction conference members if a supermajority — 12 of the league’s 15 members, excluding Texas Tech — determines the offending member has “engaged in any action or a course of conduct materially adverse to the best interests of the Conference” or “otherwise taken any action or omitted to take an action” that other conference members deem merits sanctions. Among potential sanctions include a postseason ban, restrictions of annual revenue distributions and scholarship limits, though the conference has broad authority when it comes to bylaw violations.

In his letter Thursday, Kessler clarified details of Monday’s ruling, including that Sorsby has not challenged the NCAA’s rules against gambling, and that the Big 12 is also bound by the terms of the injunction as an entity “in active concert or participation” with the NCAA and thus legally restricted from punishing Sorsby or Texas Tech for any actions related to the case.

“What does it say about the Big 12 if it decides to lawlessly violate a court order?” Kessler’s letter asks. “What message does it send to its students if its response to a lawful court order is to be contemptuous of its terms? One would expect something more honorable from the Conference and its member schools.”

Kessler ends his two-page letter expressing hope any further litigation can be avoided while also requesting “the Big 12, each Big 12 member school and their respective presidents, athletic directors, coaches, compliance offices, affiliates, employees, attorneys, independent contractors, agents and others acting on their behalf” preserve all documents and electronic communications related to this matter.