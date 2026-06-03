Brendan Sorsby eligibility case: Joey McGuire provides timeline on judges' decision

Everyone is waiting on a decision in the Brendan Sorsby eligibility case. Sorsby went up against the NCAA in court due to a gambling scandal, hoping to play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2026. Both sides made their arguments, and now, the decision is in the hands of a judge. Nobody is really sure when a ruling will come.

This includes Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire. On Wednesday, McGuire provided an updated timeline when speaking at the San Antonio QB club. He also went to bat for Sorsby again, speaking highly of the quarterback’s character.

“We could know today,” McGuire said via CJ Vogel of On Texas Football. It may be while we are sitting here, you all may get an alert on your phone. I think we will know by Monday. It is a really unfortunate situation, this is one of the best kids I have ever been around in my life.”

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Sorsby reportedly placed at least 40 bets on Indiana football when he was a member of the program. The total money wagered by the now-Texas Tech QB allegedly sits around $90,000 as well. Multiple sportsbooks were used throughout the process. It’s something Sorsby called “a habit” for himself.

In an appeal filed by Texas Tech, the school claims “athletes will be disincentivized from seeking” help for gambling addiction in the future if Sorsby is ruled ineligible. They offered a two-game suspension for Sorsby, which would mean he could play in 10 regular season games and whatever postseason accolades the Red Raiders earn.

More on Brendan Sorsby, on-field performances at Cincinnati

Sorsby was a big name out of the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. Texas Tech ultimately won the race for him, but not without others trying. Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers got in the race at one point. Instead, Sorsby opted to remain in the Big 12 and play for the Red Raiders.

Cincinnati was Sorsby’s latest stop, spending two years with the program. He threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns during the 2025 season. Only five interceptions came in the span. Some solid numbers on the ground accompany what came through the air, rushing for 580 yards and nine scores.

If the judge rules Sorsby cannot play college football, the NFL might immediately come into play. Sorsby would most likely enter the NFL supplemental draft, where teams certainly would have interest.