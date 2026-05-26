Brendan Sorsby eligibility: Texas Tech president pledges to appeal NCAA decision

The NCAA formally denied Texas Tech‘s request for the reinstatement of quarterback Brendan Sorsby‘s collegiate eligibility on Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation into his admitted sports gambling addiction. But that’s not stopping the Red Raiders’ brass from backing their star QB.

Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec penned a letter to the Red Raiders community on Tuesday pronouncing the program’s full support of Sorsby, including a plan to appeal the NCAA decision Tuesday. Along with the pending appeal, Sorsby has a June 1 court date in Lubbock County District Court to resolve a temporary injunction request against the NCAA enforcing its eligibility ruling.

“Recently, the NCAA issued an initial ruling that Brendan is permanently ineligible to compete. Texas Tech will be appealing that decision. We believe that given the facts and the context of Brendan’s case, the NCAA’s ruling should be reversed or modified,” Schovanec’s statement read. “As a generation of college athletes face the legalization and rapid proliferation of sports betting in our country, gambling addiction is rising to the point of epidemic among college aged men in particular. … Gambling addiction is a clinically recognized behavioral disorder, as defined in the DSM-5.”

Lasst week, Sorsby completed a 35-day in-patient stay at a rehab clinic in Goodyear, Ariz., to address his self-admitted gambling addition, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Having cleared that hurdle, Sorsby and his high-powered legal team filed a lawsuit last week against the NCAA citing the potential harm losing his eligibility would have on the Texas Tech QB’s mental health. If granted, the injunction would allow him to play the 2026 college football season while the NCAA’s usually lengthy investigation process plays out.

In a letter to the Texas Tech community, president Lawrence Schovanec says the school will appeal the NCAA’s denial of QB Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility over sports wagering allegations.



Sorsby has a court date next week in a lawsuit against the association. pic.twitter.com/o2lGjTroqB — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 26, 2026

Texas Tech formally declared their star transfer QB ineligible on May 18 after finalizing an agreed-upon stipulation of facts with the NCAA and Sorsby’s legal team, and maintain that “Texas Tech’s primary focus remains supporting Sorsby’s health and well-being.” It’s that focus on Sorsby’s well-being and continued development and recovery in Lubbock that is ultimately at the root of the program’s unwavering support.

“The NCAA bylaws governing Brendan’s case have not adapted to the era of widespread legalized sports betting that this generation of college athletes now has to navigate. He is not the first college athlete to face gambling addiction, and unfortunately, he will not be the last,” Schovanec’s statement continued. “… Given that Brendan has taken accountability for his addiction and actions, a brave act in any circumstance, but especially under the intense scrutiny of a national spotlight, we believe that the best path forward for him is on campus, among his teammates, embraced by the strength of this community.”