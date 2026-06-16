Brendan Sorsby issues statement after parting ways with Texas Tech

Brendan Sorsby has issued a statement after parting ways with Texas Tech due to a gambling scandal and legal fallout. On Monday night, Sorsby went to Instagram to thank everyone who has supported him.

“I am grateful for the support from my family, my Tech coaching staff, teammates, the community, and so many others who have encouraged me to address and learn more about this important issue,” Brendan Sorsby said. “As my journey continues, I remain fully committed to and focused on being the best I can be, both on and off the field.”

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Sorsby admitted to placing bets while in college, including some on his own team while at Indiana. The NCAA ruled him ineligible, but a local court temporarily restored his eligibility for this season, which led to backlash from nearly the entire college football world.

Because of that, Texas Tech and Sorsby agreed to mutually part ways, and Sorsby plans to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Sorsby plans to drop his college eligibility lawsuit on Tuesday.

Texas Tech shares statement on Brendan Sorsby

“Earlier this evening, Texas Tech University Board of Regents Chairman Cody Campbell issued an update on Brendan Sorsby and announced he will not be a member of the Red Raider football team this fall,” a statement from Texas Tech read. “When Brendan’s lawsuit resulted in the granting of a temporary injunction, we found ourselves in a difficult situation. With his health and wellness as our top priority, we supported him in spite of very different perspectives and opinions.

“Our position was challenged by many, but our support for him never changed. We will continue to extend all available resources that Brendan had as a student and athlete to ensure his transition is as successful as possible.”

Sorsby was looking to help Texas Tech make a championship run this fall after the team won the Big 12 and reached the College Football Playoff last year. He played for Cincinnati last year and threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns, while rushing for 580 yards and nine TDs. His work on the field led to him being selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this story.