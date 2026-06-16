Cody Campbell will not seek NIL reimbursement after Brendan Sorsby's Texas Tech departure, statement reveals

Brendan Sorsby will not spend the 2026 college football season in Lubbock. On Monday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Sorsby and Texas Tech have decided to mutually part ways. The quarterback will instead enter the NFL supplemental draft. The end of a long saga involving Sorsby and a gambling investigation.

Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell has since released a statement on the matter. He posted a long message on X, captioning the post “Statement regarding Brendan Sorsby. Long Live the Matadors!” But there is one line that stands out more than others.

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Campbell says the Red Raiders will not be looking for NIL reimbursement from Sorsby after the parting. In the statement, Campbell wrote, “Texas Tech will not seek return of any amounts already paid to Brendan through his NIL agreements.”

You can read the full thing from Campbell here.

Statement regarding Brendan Sorsby.

Long Live the Matadors! pic.twitter.com/FxPd00uT9L — Cody Campbell (@CodyC64) June 16, 2026

Sorsby was a prized quarterback out of the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. His signature turned out to be a valuable one. When Sorsby decided to commit to Texas Tech via Cincinnati, Nakos reported the dollar amount heading his way sat around $5 million. Of course, Campbell played a huge role in this.

So, even though Sorsby will not play for Texas Tech, he will still receive the financial benefits. In what appeared to be a tough decision for everyone to make, Campbell provided the thought process.

“This decision was made with Brendan and his family and is purely an output of practical analysis of the situation,” Campbell said. “Brendan and Texas Tech stand on very solid and legitimate legal ground, but he faces a June 22nd deadline to be eligible to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft, and there is no practical way to resolve all the various pending legal disputes and ensure his eligibility prior to this date. This is the only viable and fair path for Brendan and his future, as well as for his teammates, and our university.”

Brendan Sorsby ends college career following lawsuits over eligibility

Sorsby has been the subject of significant scrutiny in the college football world after a controversial legal decision temporarily restored his eligibility for the 2026 season. He had previously been declared ineligible by Texas Tech and the NCAA for wagering on college sports.

But when a court granted a temporary injunction for Brendan Sorsby against the NCAA, allowing him to play after serving a two-game suspension, multiple parties immediately took staunch opposition. The Big 12 conference was among them.

On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report