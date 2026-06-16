Cody Campbell will not seek NIL reimbursement after Brendan Sorsby's Texas Tech departure, statement reveals

Brendan Sorsby will not spend the 2026 college football season in Lubbock. On Monday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Sorsby and Texas Tech have decided to mutually part ways. The quarterback will instead enter the NFL supplemental draft. The end of a long saga involving Sorsby and a gambling investigation.

Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell has since released a statement on the matter. He posted a long message on X, captioning the post “Statement regarding Brendan Sorsby. Long Live the Matadors!” But there is one line that stands out more than others.

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Campbell says the Red Raiders will not be looking for NIL reimbursement from Sorsby after the parting. In the statement, Campbell wrote, “Texas Tech will not seek return of any amounts already paid to Brendan through his NIL agreements.”

You can read the full thing from Campbell here.