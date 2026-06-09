Could the Big 12 sanction Texas Tech for supporting Brendan Sorsby’s case vs. NCAA?

Retired Texas state judge Ken Curry formally granted Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby injunctive relief against the NCAA’s permanent ban for past gambling activities on Monday. That single ruling set off fire alarms all across the sports world.

But what began as distain over the decision quickly evolved into contempt for the program at the center of the entire case – and that’s just the feeling within the Big 12. TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes, a Red Raiders alum himself, called Monday’s ruling “a bad day for college football,” and then publicly questioned the integrity of Texas Tech leaders for even supporting Sorsby’s legal challenge of the NCAA.

“You would hope that there would be someone at some point that says, ‘Hey look, this is not a good thing for the game and I care enough about the game to not let this happen,'” Dykes told ESPN. “I think it’s sad that these adults and people who are supposed to guide college football aren’t guiding it. I think it’s a shame. Everyone is looking out for their self-interests. No one is looking out for what’s right in college football.”

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor told Yahoo! Sports Big 12 leaders had already discussed the ramifications of a Sorsby court victory, including a potential boycott of the Red Raiders’ entire athletic program: “This is greater than the Big 12,” Taylor said.

Hours later, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark released a statement acknowledging the “significant” ramifications of the Sorsby ruling and that it’s “creating concern amongst our membership.” He also confirmed a scheduled meeting with conference ADs this week, which Yahoo! Sports reported will take place Tuesday.

That begs the question, can the Big 12 Conference do what the NCAA couldn’t and hold Sorsby to account? What about Texas Tech, could the Big 12 actually penalize the Red Raiders for supporting Sorsby’s legal battle with the NCAA? What’s not in question is the fact that the 22-year-old Sorsby has admitted to repeated and blatant violations of NCAA gambling rules due to his clinically diagnosed addiction problem.

Brendan Sorsby admits to making thousands of wagers over past four years

In a mutually agreed-upon stipulation of facts in the case, Sorsby confessed to placing thousands of bets totaling more than $90,000 over a four-year period between 2022-26, including “at least 2,900 bets” in two years at Indiana. Most egregious were approximately 40 wagers totaling around $850 placed on Hoosiers football games while he was a freshman reserve in 2022. Sorsby maintains he never bet on games he ever “had a reasonable chance of playing in,” but that doesn’t change the acknowledgement he gambled on his own team, considered a cardinal sin in American sports.

Shortly after Curry’s decision came down Monday morning, Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt released a statement extolling the program’s commitment “to supporting Brendan’s recovery and ensuring his compliance with the court order.” That includes institutional assistance through the school’s Center for Students in Addiction Recovery (CSAR) program that provides outpatient clinical care and treatment. That’s in addition to the support Sorsby will receive just by being around the Red Raiders football program. Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec confirmed such school-sponsored support for Sorsby’s recovery in a letter to the fan base after the NCAA denied his eligibility late last month.

But could those actions be enough grounds for the Big 12 to take the unprecedented action of sanctioning Texas Tech? Scott Schneider, an adjunct legal professor at Texas and founder of Schneider Education & Employment Law firm, seems to think so, even if he’s not confident it’ll happen.

“There’s definitely a basis to do it under the bylaws, and you just wonder with all the chatter, if (Big 12) schools or institutions are looking for a way outside of the legal process to try to deal with this, then this would be, at least in theory, a viable avenue,” Schneider told On3. “… Do I think any of this is likely? No, I don’t.”

Under Big 12 bylaw 3.6, a supermajority of “disinterested” board of director members could sanction another member’s athletic program – once they’ve been given prior notice and been allowed to address the claim against them – if they’ve been determined to have “engaged in any action or a course of conduct materially adverse to the best interests of the Conference” or “otherwise taken any action or omitted to take an action” that other conference members deem merits sanctions. There’s also bylaw 1.3.2 that mandates “adherence to NCAA rules” and dictates programs “shall be fully committed to compliance with the rules and regulations of the NCAA” and properly administer those rules.

How the Big 12, Texas Tech can resolve questions surrounding Brendan Sorsby

“Texas Tech can end this tomorrow, there’s no obligation for Texas Tech, under this order, to play this guy. It was a clear violation of (NCAA) rules,” Schneider continued. “… (And) the conference would have some degree of discretion in assessing whether or not we think, in essence, allowing someone to participate in conference football games who have bet on football and his own team is contrary to the best interests of the conference.”

Of course, that’s a fraught process that would undoubtedly lead to further legal battles. Instead, Schneider suggested the most likely recourse is for Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark to author an affidavit of support for the NCAA’s pending appeal, similar to how SEC commissioner Greg Sankey intervened ahead of the Charles Bediako injunction hearing, when former Alabama center was denied relief in February.

“The most immediate next step is probably some active intervention by the Big 12 in the underlying appeal,” Schneider said. “… I think that’s primarily where the pressure is going to come from.”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Tuesday morning that no official action is expected during Tuesday’s call between Big 12 ADs, but there are expected to be more calls between the Big 12 executive board in the coming days.

Given that ongoing dialogue, another option is the Big 12 potentially suspending Sorsby itself – an obviously unprecedented step. But in light of recent chatter within the SEC, such a move could also serve as an inception point to potential conference-specific governance models moving forward.

“Primarily when you think of sanctions, it’s participation in revenue distribution or something like that, but … could they take the position that we are in essence enforcing our own eligibility rules?” Schneider said. “I don’t see any reason why that couldn’t happen. It’s just historically that role obviously is always been pawned off on the NCAA.

“There’s definitely been ongoing conversation about who is in the best position to enforce rules,” Schneider concluded. “If it’s not the NCAA, why shouldn’t it be the conference? And maybe this is the sort of case where finally the conference elects to take these issues on.”