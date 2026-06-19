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Rivals Football Recruiting

'I like everybody in the building': 4-star OL Austin Attalah reacts to Texas Tech visit

adamgorney
Adam Gorney

National Reporter, rivals

@adamgorney6h0members liked this
Reporting for
austinattalah111
Austin Attalah

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