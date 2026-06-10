Joey McGuire defends playing Brendan Sorsby after gambling addiction: 'It's not murder'

While other Texas Tech officials went on the offensive Wednesday to address the recent backlash to the university’s support for Brendan Sorsby, Red Raiders head football coach Joey McGuire opted for a different tact.

During an appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club luncheon Wednesday, McGuire defended his embattled quarterback amid the visceral backlash received after a retired state judge ruled Sorsby eligible to play in 2026, reversing the NCAA’s permanent eligibility ban. But rather than delve into the legal jargon, McGuire empathized with Sorsby’s clinically diagnosed gambling addiction, and challenged critics upset at the thought of a notorious gambler playing college football next season.

“Brendan Sorsby is recovering from an addiction – he’s recovering. Like, I’ve sat down with this young man multiple times and the things he’s going through and what he’s been through is serious,” McGuire said Wednesday, via Paul Finebaum. “… As a society, we’ve been OK with other things that happened and allowing players to play, and this has been the one thing that has united people that they were against.

“And it’s crazy, because it’s not murder, it’s not beating somebody. So there’s a lot of things that we’re working through.”

"It's crazy…because it's not murder, it's not beating somebody…"



Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire defends his QB Brendan Sorsby, who's under fire for gambling on his own team's football games: pic.twitter.com/nz0OfwP5OC — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) June 10, 2026

Sorsby has confessed to wagering as much as $90,000 over the past five years, including at least 40 bets involving Indiana football games in 2022, when he was a freshman reserve for the Hoosiers. In fact, according to a stipulation of facts submitted ahead of his June 1 hearing, Sorsby admits to making “at least 2,900 bets” totaling more than $30,000 while enrolled at Indiana between June 2022-Dec. 2023. Sorsby continued gambling on pro and college sports after transferring to Cincinnati, though claims he only bet on his own team in 2022, and never on any games he “had a reasonable chance of playing in.”

“It became a habit for me to bet,” Sorsby wrote in a statement to the NCAA, per ESPN. “My betting became a compulsion which made it virtually impossible to resist the constant notifications I received from betting apps. I lost complete control of my addiction. I now realize the apps controlled me and I did not control them.”

Following Monday’s ruling, the 22-year-old Sorsby is back in Lubbock, continuing his rehab while enrolled in Texas Tech’s Center for Students in Addiction Recovery (CSAR) program that provides outpatient clinical care and treatment. Sorsby is just a few weeks removed from completing a 35-day stay at an in-patient treatment center in Arizona to address his gambling addiction.

NCAA bylaws dictate student-athletes found in violation of its gambling rules, especially if it involves betting on your own team or games, are subject to a permanent loss of collegiate eligibility. The NCAA filed an “accelerated appeal” with the Seventh Court of Appeals out of Amarillo late Monday, though that process could extend well into the 2026 season, Texas appellate lawyer Christopher Kratovil told On3.