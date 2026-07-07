Will Hammond injury update: Joey McGuire offers encouraging prognosis for Texas Tech's Week 1 showdown

Texas Tech could have one of its most important offensive pieces back sooner than expected. Speaking with ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire revealed that quarterback Will Hammond has a legitimate chance to be under center when they open the 2026 season against Abilene Christian.

The update marks a significant shift from the recovery timeline McGuire discussed earlier this offseason after Hammond suffered a torn ACL last October: “I think he could be, I really do,” McGuire said when asked whether Hammond could wind up being Texas Tech’s Week 1 starter.

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The latest update continues an encouraging trend for Hammond, who has steadily progressed throughout his rehabilitation after suffering the injury against Oklahoma State during the 2025 season. Back in May, McGuire told ESPN’s Heather Dinich that Aug. 21, roughly nine months after the injury, was the target date for Hammond to receive full clearance for football activities.

At the time, McGuire suggested Texas Tech was aiming for Hammond to return by the Sept. 19 Big 12 opener against Houston, though he acknowledged a return as early as Week 2 at Oregon State remained possible. Now, it appears the timeline has accelerated even further.

Earlier last month, On3’s Pete Nakos reported Hammond had resumed throwing and that there was growing optimism surrounding his availability for the season opener, though it remained unclear whether he would be fully healthy by Sept. 5. McGuire’s latest comments only add to that optimism as preseason camp approaches.

Alas, Texas Tech has remained cautious throughout Hammond’s recovery despite consistently receiving positive reports from its medical staff: “We never let those guys get ahead of schedule, but if you could say somebody is ahead of schedule, Will Hammond is ahead of schedule,” McGuire said in May.

“Will Hammond is a different human. When I recruited him out of high school, he was the most mature 18-year-old I’d ever been around in my life. He’s really serious about his rehab and has done everything he’s supposed to do. We’ve got to hold him back.”

Moreover, Hammond emerged as one of the Big 12’s rising young quarterbacks before his injury last season. Appearing in eight games, he completed 69 of 109 passes for seven touchdowns against three interceptions while showcasing his dual-threat ability.

The Austin native also rushed 43 times for 299 yards and five touchdowns, recording the most rushing yards by a Texas Tech quarterback since Jett Duffey totaled 369 yards on the ground in 2018.

While Hammond continues working toward full strength, Texas Tech has built additional depth at the position. Lloyd Jones returns to the quarterback room, and the Red Raiders also added former Tulsa quarterback Kirk Francis through the transfer portal after he appeared in 18 career games with the Golden Hurricane.

Still, Hammond remains a key piece of Texas Tech’s plans entering the 2026 campaign. His mobility, experience and familiarity with McGuire’s system give the Red Raiders another dynamic option as they look to contend in the Big 12.

Whether Hammond ultimately starts the opener against Abilene Christian remains to be seen, but McGuire’s latest comments suggest the Red Raiders are becoming increasingly confident their young quarterback will be back on the field much sooner than originally expected. A welcomed report after the Brendan Sorsby drama.