JT Toppin injury update: Grant McCasland offers latest on Texas Tech star after leaving Arizona State game

Texas Tech’s road trip to Tempe ended with more concern than disappointment Tuesday night. The Red Raiders not only fell 72-67 to Arizona State, but also lost star forward JT Toppin to a late second-half injury.

With 6:03 remaining and Texas Tech trailing by five, Toppin drove toward the basket before collapsing to the floor. Immediately, he grabbed for his right leg, and all of Lubbock held their collective breath.

The preseason All-America selection needed assistance to leave the court and did not return, casting a shadow over the closing minutes of the game. Head coach Grant McCasland confirmed afterward that the injury involved Toppin’s lower leg, but said the program would need further evaluation before determining its severity.

“It’s hard to say until we get it looked at closely,” McCasland said via his postgame press conference. “But I just know he’s really disappointed. He’s such a competitor. We’ll get back and get him looked at.”

Before exiting, Toppin once again showed why he has been one of the nation’s most productive players this season. The star forward finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks, continuing a dominant campaign in which he entered the night averaging 21.9 points per game.

But his absence immediately shifted the momentum. Texas Tech trailed 61-56 when he went down and quickly fell behind by double digits as Arizona State capitalized during the emotional stretch.

“It knocked us on our heels a little bit,” McCasland added. “But, man, we’ve got a competitive group and found a way to get it to a one-possession game. Gave ourselves a chance late, which is what you want.”

Moreover, the Red Raiders did begin to respond late, cutting the deficit to 70-67 in the closing seconds after regrouping defensively. However, a turnover by Christian Anderson prevented a potential tying three-point attempt and sealed the upset loss.

The defeat snapped a three-game winning streak for Texas Tech, which was coming off a statement overtime victory at then-No. 1 Arizona. McCasland praised his team’s resilience, but he acknowledged the urgency of improving consistency throughout the game.

“If we had done that for the previous 38, 37 minutes, then we would have put ourselves in better position,” he explained.

Now, the focus shifts almost entirely to Toppin’s health. With conference play intensifying and postseason positioning looming, Texas Tech’s outlook could hinge on the results of the upcoming evaluation of its centerpiece star.