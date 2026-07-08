JT Toppin injury update: Texas Tech star set to return for 2026-27 season amid ACL recovery

Texas Tech is receiving a major boost for the future of their basketball program. On Wednesday morning, the Red Raiders all but confirmed All-American forward JT Toppin will return for the 2026-27 season as he continues recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last February.

In a video posted to the official Texas Tech men’s basketball X account, Toppin is shown walking into the locker room before putting on his Red Raiders jersey. The video ends with a simple message: “26-27.”

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The announcement marks a significant step for one of college basketball’s biggest stars, although Texas Tech has not provided a timetable for when Toppin could return to game action.

Alas, Toppin suffered the season-ending injury during a road game against Arizona State in February. With just over six minutes remaining, the star forward drove toward the basket before collapsing to the floor and immediately grabbing his right leg. He required assistance leaving the court and did not return.

“It’s hard to say until we get it looked at closely,” head coach Grant McCasland said after the game. “But I just know he’s really disappointed. He’s such a competitor. We’ll get back and get him looked at.”

Toppin later underwent surgery while Texas Tech was competing in the NCAA Tournament. Since then, the program has remained relatively quiet regarding his recovery.

The recent approval of the NCAA’s 5-for-5 eligibility model also provides additional flexibility. Regardless of when he returns during the 2026-27 campaign, Toppin still has two years of eligibility remaining under the new rules.

Before the injury, Toppin was once again putting together one of the nation’s best seasons. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward averaged 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game during the 2025-26 campaign while recording 16 double-doubles.

He earned consensus All-American recognition from multiple outlets, including the Associated Press and the Wooden Award, while also securing his second straight All-Big 12 selection. Toppin previously won Big 12 Player of the Year honors following the 2025 season.

His injury dramatically altered Texas Tech’s outlook last winter. The Red Raiders trailed Arizona State by five points when Toppin exited and ultimately dropped the game, ending a three-game winning streak. McCasland praised his team’s fight afterward but acknowledged losing Toppin changed the game.

Now, five months later, Texas Tech fans have reason for optimism. While questions remain about exactly when Toppin will be back on the floor, Wednesday’s announcement strongly signals the Red Raiders expect their centerpiece to suit up once again during the 2026-27 season. Whenever that return comes, Texas Tech will welcome back one of the premier players in college basketball.