Louisville transfer offensive lineman Jordan Church has committed to Texas Tech via the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Church only spent one year with the Cardinals after joining around this time last year. Now, Church is headed to the Red Raiders, his third school in as many years.

FAU is where Church saw his college football career begin. Two seasons in Boca Raton turned into him entering the portal with the hopes of jumping to the power conference level. Mission complete, heading to Louisville and finding a nice role with the Cardinals.

Right guard is where Church got deployed, even earning a start against Bowling Green. His 6-4, 310-pound ram made the transition into the ACC pretty well. While there were no individual awards, Church found himself consistently in the rotation. He’s now looking for a more stable spot in Texas Tech’s starting lineup.

Looking back at his high school recruitment, Church was a three-star prospect coming out of Fort Myers (FL) IMG Academy. He was the No. 1,285 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Louisville is actually where Church originally committed to in high school. However, he decommitted not too long thereafter, re-opening his recruitment. The two sides eventually came together but only for one season. Church will finish out his career in Lubbock with two years of eligibility remaining.

Former Auburn WR transfer Malcolm Simmons has committed to Texas Techout of the NCAA transfer portal. Simmons was the No. 88 overall player in the portal as of his writing.

He gained interest from Texas A&M, Kentucky, Arkansas and others during his time in the portal. This comes after being highly productive for Auburn over the past two seasons.

As a true freshman in 2024, Simmons broke onto the scene with 40 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns. He following that up with a 457-yard season with two touchdowns. However, he would do so having caught just 25 passes on the year. His average yards per catch went up from 11.3 as a freshman to 18.3 in 2025. That’s good for 15th-best nationally among wide receivers this season.

In all, he’s caught 65 passes for 908 yards and five touchdowns in his short career. Simmons will have two years of eligibility to play for his next school.

Before college, Simmons was a top-200 recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 190 overall player in his class as well as the No. 32 wideout.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.