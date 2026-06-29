Paramount+ greenlights Texas Tech football docuseries amid Brendan Sorsby's tumultuous offseason

Texas Tech’s transformative and controversial offseason is headed to the small screen. Paramount+ announced Monday that they’ve greenlit a four-episode docuseries chronicling the Red Raiders throughout one of the most consequential offseasons in college football history.

The project will be directed by Micah Brown, whose previous work includes Coach Prime and Untold: Sign Stealer. The series has been filming since January, and it’s expected to premiere ahead of the 2026 college football season.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Of course, the timing is notable. Texas Tech has spent much of the offseason making headlines due to their aggressive roster building under head coach Joey McGuire and the unprecedented legal saga surrounding former quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

While Paramount+ has not revealed specific storylines that will be featured, the cameras have been rolling throughout an offseason unlike any other in Lubbock. College football show host Josh Pate tweeted that the company had access during the Sorsby debacle that could lead to “fascinating content.”

Sorsby’s situation became one of the biggest stories in college football. The latest development was the NFL denying his petition to enter the league through the supplemental draft. According to ESPN’s Tom Pelissero, Sorsby continues training in preparation for a tentative July 10 Pro Day while his legal team explores possible next steps following the league’s decision.

Despite those efforts, Pelissero suggested Sorsby’s realistic football options remain limited: “I’d say the realistic options are really this,” Pelissero said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“No. 1, you fight a little bit more and try to go after the NFL and make them hold a supplemental draft… Or, he can train, stay in Texas, train every single day, stay out of trouble, and be one of the top quarterbacks next April.”

Returning to Texas Tech is no longer an option. Sorsby withdrew his lawsuit against the NCAA and cited the university’s decision to prevent him from playing during the 2026 season despite previously receiving a temporary injunction restoring his eligibility.

The former quarterback also completed a 35-day stay at an inpatient treatment facility in Arizona. This, after acknowledging a gambling addiction that included more than $90,000 in wagers over a four-year span.

While Sorsby’s future remains uncertain, Texas Tech’s football program continues moving forward. Paramount+’s cameras have captured the program during every step of that journey.

“This has proven to be a landscape-altering offseason and we’ve been lucky to have a front row seat,” Skydance Sports Senior Vice President of Unscripted Greg Groggel said in a statement. “This series will present fans and viewers with an unprecedented window into everything that is defining college football today.”

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt echoed those sentiments.

“This documentary will give the Red Raider Nation an inside look at everything that makes Texas Tech Athletics special, the people, the passion, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines this program every day,” Hocutt said. “We are incredibly proud that Paramount+ selected Texas Tech for a groundbreaking documentary with rare access.”

All told, the series is being produced by Skydance Sports and Second Wind Creative. With one of the sport’s busiest offseasons already in the books, and the lingering questions surrounding Sorsby’s future still unfolding, the Red Raiders’ story promises to be compelling.