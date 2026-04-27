Patriots rookie QB Behren Morton describes hilarious way he'll help Drake Maye

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Behren Morton is taking that rookie part seriously when it comes to starter Drake Maye. Maye just led the Patriots to Super Bowl LX in his second year as the starter.

Morton, who was successful at Texas Tech during his collegiate days, is ready to learn. Not only that, he’s ready to run errands, such as picking up coffee!

Although Morton, an Eastland, Texas native, has to learn about which nationwide coffee shop runs the New England area. And it’s not Starbucks!

“I’m really looking forward to picking (Maye’s) brain about what he’s done in the league so far. He’s been very successful this last year. So I’m going to do whatever it takes,” Morton said via Mass Live. “If he needs a coffee from Starbucks, I’m there for Drake. Whatever he needs throughout this process, I’m here for him.”

It’s good to hear Morton is there for Maye and will learn from him. As a seventh round pick, Morton will surely work hard to make sure he has a roster spot. Perhaps his first improvement should be to go to Dunkin’ over Starbucks.

Morton was 11-0 as a starter last year, leading Texas Tech to the College Football Playoff. He threw for 2,643 yards, 22 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 67% completion percentage.

Over the course of his career, Morton threw for 8,852 yards, 71 touchdowns, 26 interceptions and a 63% completion percentage. He added seven touchdowns on the ground.

“I’m fired up to be there,” Morton said. “I’m a competitor. I’m going to elevate the room for sure. And I’m going to do whatever it takes to make this organization better.”

One of the things that made Morton a tricky prospect to evaluate heading into the draft was his injury history. On the one hand, he showed incredible toughness playing through some knocks. On the other hand, you worry about durability.

In any case, other potential weaknesses are failing to identify changing and zone coverages at times. Still, there’s a lot to like.

Tommy DeVito is currently the backup to Maye, but Morton could make a move this summer. But one thing’s for sure, Maye will be relied upon to sustain this level of success for New England.

The Second-Team All-Pro threw for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 72% completion percentage in 2025. New England should be in thick of the playoff race once again.