Paul Finebaum rips NCAA for keeping Brendan Sorsby out all season after Texas Tech appeal denied

News broke Tuesday that the NCAA had denied Texas Tech’s request for reinstatement of eligibility for Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby following a gambling scandal. The program had hoped to overturn the NCAA’s ruling that he will be ineligible for the 2026 season.

To that end, Texas Tech had filed an appeal of the eligibility ruling. It was denied, much to the chagrin of ESPN personality Paul Finebaum.

“I think he should have been suspended for a couple of games, but to keep him out for the whole season I think is wrong,” Finebaum said Wednesday morning on ESPN’s Get Up. “And while what he did on paper, Greeny, is terrible, we’re talking about the NCAA, the most hypocritical organization in the history of mankind, coming down on somebody for gambling while they have their own side gambling deals and while gambling is pervasive everywhere. So three-game suspension perhaps. Keeping him out for the whole season is wrong.”

The Cincinnati transfer quarterback is now seeking a temporary injunction against the NCAA ruling him ineligible. If granted, the injunction would feasibly allow him to play out the 2026 college football season while the NCAA’s usually lengthy investigation process plays out behind the scenes. Brendan Sorsby’s legal team has cited potential damage to the Texas Tech quarterback’s mental health among the reasons for the injunction.

His eligibility case against the NCAA has been assigned a temporary injunction hearing set for 9 a.m. CT, June 1, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. The June 1 hearing date falls in line with Sorsby’s requested timeline ahead of the June 22 deadline to declare for the NFL Supplemental Draft.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Supplemental Draft could be an option for Sorsby. No player has been selected in an NFL Supplemental Draft since 2019.

Brendan Sorsby completed a treatment program for his gambling addiction last week. He released a statement on Tuesday.

“This is the start of a new beginning that I feel fortunate to have,” Sorsby said, in part. “I know recovery from addiction is a long road and I hope that my experience has in even some small way reduced the stigma associated with speaking up about addiction and getting help. I am committed to my ongoing treatment and being a resource to many other student-athletes and other kids out there dealing with gambling addiction and other mental health issues.

“With the support of my coaches, teammates and the university, I’m looking forward to returning to campus in Lubbock. If I’m blessed and fortunate enough to have the opportunity to continue my college career at Texas Tech, I know I will get the support I need, including through the school’s Center for Students in Addiction Recovery. I am deeply sorry to everyone I’ve disappointed and am committed to the hard and necessary work ahead.”

Brendan Sorsby was one of the most high-profile transfers this offseason. After throwing for 7,208 yards and 60 touchdowns and rushing for 22 more scores in stops at Indiana and Cincinnati, he opted to transfer to Texas Tech to finish out his career.

On3’s Alex Byington and Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.