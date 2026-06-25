Pittsburg State transfer safety Jordan Rogers commits to Texas Tech

Pittsburg State transfer safety Jordan Rogers has committed to Texas Tech, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He was named a 2025 D2 All-American by Walter Camp.

Across five seasons at Pitt State, the Bellmead, TX native totaled 162 tackles with 29 pass deflections, 15 TFL, 15 interceptions, 5.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles. Just months before the 2026 college football season kicks off, one of the best players in all of D2 is headed to Lubbock.

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Rogers heads to a Texas Tech program coming off one of its best seasons in program history. The Red Raiders compiled an 11-1 regular season record, won the Big 12 Championship for the first time in program history, and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Rogers is repped by Jeff Love of The Gridiron Linc. He previously worked with Texas Tech staffers Justin Johnson and Kenny Perry at Kansas. Love was the executive director of player personnel at UCF in 2025 with Scott Frost.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.