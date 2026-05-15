Report: Brendan Sorsby attorneys request NCAA expedite Texas Tech QB's eligibility decision amid sports gambling scandal

Attorneys for Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby have reportedly notified the NCAA of a request for an expedited resolution regarding the reinstatement of Sorsby’s collegiate eligibility over sports gambling allegations and have informed the organization a legal challenge is “imminent,” according to Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger.

Sorsby is currently taking an “indefinite leave of absence” from the Red Raiders program while he seeks counseling for an admitted gambling addiction, Texas Tech announced April 27. Sorsby allegedly placed more than 10,000 bets since 2022, when he was a true freshman at Indiana, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He also allegedly placed several live wagers at multiple Cincinnati Reds games while he attended Cincinnati between 2024-25. Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech this offseason as one of the most sought-after players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The NCAA opened an investigation into Sorsby’s alleged gambling activities, including bets reportedly placed on Indiana football games in 2022, according to Nakos. Sorsby, 22, recently retained noted antitrust lawyer and NCAA nemesis Jeffrey Kessler, who was among the lead attorneys in the landmark Alston v. NCAA and House v. NCAA cases over the past few years, both of which resulted in significant losses for the NCAA and ushered in widespread changes to college athletics.

Of course, the NCAA isn’t the only entity investigating Sorsby’s gambling. State gaming commissions in Indiana and Ohio also reportedly opened investigations into Sorsby’s betting activities, according to ESPN. Also at issue is that many of these bets, especially those made while he was a student at Indiana, were allegedly made before Sorsby turned 21, which could eventually involve law enforcement. State gaming regulators can ban bettors, fine operators, and refer investigations to law enforcement.

As of yet, Sorsby’s gambling has yet to draw the attention of law enforcement, nor has it been linked to any attempt to influence the outcome of games. It was reportedly just a steady flurry of small bets over a period of time. As of now, there is no timetable for Sorsby’s treatment nor any additional information on his potential return to the Texas Tech football program.

NCAA guidelines from 2023 on sports betting say: “Student-athletes who engage in activities to influence the outcomes of their own games or knowingly provide information to individuals involved in sports betting activities will potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports. This would also apply to student-athletes who wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools.”

Sorsby’s bets on Indiana football games in 2022 are at the crux of the NCAA investigation, according to Nakos, and leave his eligibility for the upcoming 2026 season in serious question. Sorsby reportedly placed bets across multiple states, using a range of gambling apps, including Hard Rock Bet, BetMGM, DraftKings, PrizePicks, and bet365, among others, per Nakos.