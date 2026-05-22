Texas Tech baseball will not be making a change going into next season. Tim Tadlock will return as the program’s head coach in 2027, according to athletics director Kirby Hocutt, via the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Texas Tech has not been in the NCAA Tournament field since 2023. Many expected that the three-year drought would be enough for them to make a coaching change, but it appears that Hocutt did not see enough of a reason to shake things up.

The Red Raiders’ season came to an end on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament. They were run-ruled by BYU, 18-8, finishing the year at 27-28 overall and 10-20 in Big 12 play.

Beating Big 12 opponents has become a consistent problem for Texas Tech. To find the last winning record in conference play, you have to go back to 2022. The Red Raiders went 12-12 for the last instance of at least .500. It’s tough to compete at the national stage when conference foes are beating you.

Nonconference teams, at least those from power conferences, fared well vs. Texas Tech in 2026. The season began with three tough losses at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. Three SEC teams — Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt — beat TTU by combined scores of 29-11. Still, at the time, Tadlock believed they were in a great spot.

“Obviously, you want to come out on the right side of it, but you guys can see, there’s a lot of good things today,” Tadlock said via On3 | Rivals’ Red Raider Sports. “We ran a lot of good arms out there, a lot of really good things. This group’s going to be just fine.”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report