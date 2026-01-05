Texas Tech celebrated the commitment of QB Brendan Sorsby with a Times Square billboard, as shared by Cody Campbell. Sorsby comes in from Cincinnati and was a sought after signal caller in the transfer portal.

Sorsby is currently the No. 4 overall player and third-ranked quarterback in the 2026 transfer portal class, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Player Rankings. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Sorsby joins a Red Raiders squad looking to build off a 2025 season in which No. 4 Texas Tech (12-1) won its first-ever outright Big 12 championship and punched its ticket to the College Football Playoffs.

Sorsby fits right in at QB now that Behren Morton moves on. Will Hammond, who looked good in spots this season, is still young and on the roster as of now. But if Texas Tech is showing off the acquisition of Sorsby to New York, maybe they are a national brand now!

Times Square in New York City today. The @TexasTechFB Brand is national, just like our intentions and ambitions! Wait until you see What (or who) is Next!! pic.twitter.com/nS2WiDYzlq — Cody Campbell (@CodyC64) January 5, 2026

“Viewed as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the transfer portal, Texas Tech is the school to watch early on for Brendan Sorsby,” On3‘s Pete Nakos wrote Dec. 18. “He’s also expected to evaluate the NFL draft, and Indiana and Tennessee are other schools to know.”

Sorsby finished the 2025 season tied for 10th in the FBS with 27 passing touchdowns to just five interceptions to go along with 2,800 yards on 61.6-percent passing in 12 games for Cincinnati. That matches up well with his 2024 production for the Bearcats, when he threw for 2,813 yards on 64-percent passing and 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Sorsby previously spent two seasons at Indiana (2022-23), where he threw for a combined 1,595 yards and 15 touchdowns to six interceptions in 11 total games in Bloomington. He’s come a long way at this point.

Given the wealth of big-name Power Four programs seeking a starting-caliber quarterback this offseason, Sorsby is among a select few that are expected to command top-dollar on the portal market. That number could tip the scales at $5 million, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel.

Alex Byington contributed to this report