Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby issues first statement after NCAA injunction

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has broken his silence for the first time since Monday’s ruling that granted him a temporary injunction against the NCAA, allowing the signal-caller to play during the 2026 season.

“I’m very grateful for the endless support I have received throughout this entire process,” Sorsby stated, via Instagram. “I am also grateful for the chance to rejoin my teammates. This opportunity comes with the responsibility to remain focused on my personal growth, the ability to learn from this experience, and to be able to use my situation to help others going forward.”

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Sorsby is the man of the moment, and you can tell he’s grateful after being was granted the controversial injunction Monday by Judge Ken Curry in Lubbock County Court. The ruling prevents the NCAA from stopping him from practicing or competing for Texas Tech in 2026.

As part of the order, Sorsby will serve a two-game suspension to begin the season. Texas Tech opens the year against Abilene Christian and Oregon State before beginning Big 12 play against Houston.

According to court documents, the Red Raiders star sought relief after the NCAA denied his request for reinstatement. Texas Tech had proposed a two-game suspension during the appeals process, arguing harsher penalties could discourage athletes from seeking help for gambling addiction.

Moreover, the quarterback reportedly completed a 35-day stay at a gambling rehabilitation center in Arizona after being diagnosed with gambling and anxiety disorders.

Court filings state Sorsby placed at least 40 wagers involving Indiana during his time with the Hoosiers and used sportsbook accounts belonging to family members and friends to place approximately $90,000 worth of bets over four years. Documents also allege he continued gambling after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech.

Under NCAA guidelines established in 2023, athletes who wager on their own school or their own sport can face permanent loss of eligibility. The NCAA quickly pushed back on Monday’s ruling.

“The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby’s case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome, which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports,” the organization said in a statement.

NCAA president Charlie Baker also called for federal legislation, writing on social media that “there is no better example of why targeted intervention from Congress is necessary.”

The NCAA is expected to appeal the ruling, although the legal process could take months, if not longer, to resolve. By that time, Sorsby might already lead Texas Tech to new heights, so he’s certainly satisfied at the moment.