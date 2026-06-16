Texas Tech reaffirms support for Brendan Sorsby's well-being after QB's departure

Following the news that Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech have parted ways, the program is vowing to continue supporting him as he embarks on his next steps. Sorsby plans to enter the NFL supplemental draft.

The program was insistent during the legal proceedings that it was looking out for Sorsby’s well-being after he sought treatment for a gambling addiction. To that end, it reaffirmed its support on Monday evening.

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“Earlier this evening, Texas Tech University Board of Regents Chairman Cody Campbell issued an update on Brendan Sorsby and announced he will not be a member of the Red Raider football team this fall,” a statement from Texas Tech read. “When Brendan’s lawsuit resulted in the granting of a temporary injunction, we found ourselves in a difficult situation. With his health and wellness as our top priority, we supported him in spite of very different perspectives and opinions.

“Our position was challenged by many but our support for him never changed. We will continue to extend all available resources that Brendan had as a student and athlete to ensure his transition is as successful as possible.”

Because the Brendan Sorsby saga was so controversial, Texas Tech fielded opinions from around the country in terms of how it should handle things. Many of those opinions came from the program’s own fans.

The Red Raiders seemed to acknowledge as much with the final part of its statement on Brendan Sorsby’s departure. It noted:

“We heard from many Red Raiders and we appreciate your passion,” the statement continued. “Please know that Texas Tech will continue to be a constructive voice in matters related to health and well-being for all students.”

Brendan Sorsby had been the subject of significant scrutiny in the college football world after a controversial legal decision temporarily restored his eligibility for the 2026 season. He had previously been declared ineligible by Texas Tech and the NCAA for wagering on college sports.

But when a court granted a temporary injunction for Brendan Sorsby against the NCAA, allowing him to play after serving a two-game suspension, multiple parties immediately took staunch opposition. The Big 12 conference was among them.

The Big 12 continued to fight the court ruling through legal avenues. The conference had repeatedly stressed it thought Sorsby playing would significantly harm the college athletics landscape.

Along with the NCAA, the conference had taken steps to legally ensure it could act in its own interests in the Brendan Sorsby case. Failing to allow the conference to enact its own bylaws, the Big 12 said, would be harmful. That pressure mounted, from several directions, ultimately leading to Sorsby calling it a career in college and heading to the next level.