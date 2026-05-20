Tom Brady calls Texas Tech a 'glorifed community college' during Georgetown commencement speech

Tom Brady took a shot at Texas Tech while speaking to graduates at Georgetown University. The six-time Super Bowl champion gave the commencement address and spoke about Texas Tech when mentioning Danny Amendola.

“He wasn’t the tallest, he wasn’t the fastest, but he had a huge heart, and he played his ass off in the biggest moments,” Tom Brady said of Amendola. “I hope you guys find colleagues like Danny. Having business school friends are great, don’t get me wrong, but sometimes you need a kid from a glorified community college who can bail your ass out of any jam.”

Tom Brady called Texas Tech a “glorified community college”



That’s straight from the GOATs mouth. pic.twitter.com/zWN7C3J0Au — 𝐴 𝑈𝑛𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝐻𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑛 𝐹𝑎𝑛 (@NotWhoYouDream) May 20, 2026

Brady was talking about how Amendola helped the New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI after being down 28-3 late in the third quarter. Amendola won two Super Bowls with Brady and the Patriots. Before that, he was a star wide receiver at Texas Tech from 2004 to 2007. During his time with the Red Raiders, Amendola was selected to the All-Big 12 Team twice and caught 204 passes for 2,246 yards and 15 touchdowns.

More on Texas Tech and Tom Brady

It’s not clear why Brady called Texas Tech a “glorified community college,” since the school has produced some strong players. Along with Amendola, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes spent his college career with the Red Raiders. Some other notable NFL players from Texas Tech are linebacker Zach Thomas and wide receiver Wes Welker, who also played with Brady.

Texas Tech does not have the rich football history like Michigan, the school Brady played for. However, with the changes to the transfer portal and NIL, it looks like the Red Raiders are a team on the rise. In 2025, Texas Tech finished the year with a 12-2 record. The team won the Big 12 championship and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Brady never played against Texas Tech when he was at Michigan. And while Brady is known for his time as an NFL QB, he did some good work with the Wolverines, posting a 20-5 record as a starter. He finished his college football career with 5,351 passing yards and 35 TD passes.